https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Road through Death Valley. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally…
Road through Death Valley. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3094728

View CC0 License

