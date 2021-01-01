https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094792Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStartup business template psd for social media postMorePremiumID : 3094792View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.79 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 9.79 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontStartup business template psd for social media postMore