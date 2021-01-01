https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094872Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStartup presentation template psd for small businessMorePremiumID : 3094872View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 56.31 MBTwitter Post PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 56.31 MBYoutube PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 56.31 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 56.31 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 56.31 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontStartup presentation template psd for small businessMore