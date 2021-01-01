https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3095015Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStartup poster template psd for entrepreneurMorePremiumID : 3095015View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card PSD 3580 x 5033 px | 300 dpi | 486.57 MBA3 PSD 3580 x 5033 px | 300 dpi | 486.57 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontStartup poster template psd for entrepreneurMore