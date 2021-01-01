https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3095164Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGlobal warming awareness template psd with instant photo frameMorePremiumID : 3095164View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 7.02 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Asap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontGlobal warming awareness template psd with instant photo frameMore