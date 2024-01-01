rawpixel
Vintage Dr Pepper advertisement on an exterior wall of the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas. Original image from Carol M.…
Vintage Dr Pepper advertisement on an exterior wall of the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3095736

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

