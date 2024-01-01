rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3095760
Coney Island Hot Dog shop neon sign in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coney Island Hot Dog shop neon sign in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3095760

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Coney Island Hot Dog shop neon sign in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More