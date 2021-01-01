https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3096516SaveSaveEnvironment awareness template vector for social media post setMorePremiumID : 3096516View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 63.11 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Asap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontEnvironment awareness template vector for social media post setMore