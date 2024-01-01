https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3100823Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVegetaline (1910) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Bibliothèque Municipale de Lyon. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3100823View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 889 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2562 x 3457 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2562 x 3457 px | 300 dpi | 50.71 MBFree DownloadVegetaline (1910) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Bibliothèque Municipale de Lyon. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More