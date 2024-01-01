https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3100828Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRussian American Tire (1906) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Bibliothèque Municipale de Lyon. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3100828View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 867 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2522 x 3490 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2522 x 3490 px | 300 dpi | 50.41 MBFree DownloadRussian American Tire (1906) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Bibliothèque Municipale de Lyon. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More