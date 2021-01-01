https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3101400Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness insurance template vector for blog bannerMorePremiumID : 3101400View personal and business license VectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.97 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.97 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontBusiness insurance template vector for blog bannerMore