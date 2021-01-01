https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3101457Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness insurance template vector for posterMorePremiumID : 3101457View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 3.46 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 3.46 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontBusiness insurance template vector for posterMore