Porpla manaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3103703SaveSaveLifestyle blog banner template psd for woman outfits collectionMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 27.97 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 27.97 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontSaveDownloadLifestyle blog banner template psd for woman outfits collectionMore