Porpla manaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3103797SaveSaveCasual woman fashion template psd for social media storyMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 32.59 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 32.59 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontSaveDownloadCasual woman fashion template psd for social media storyMore