Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105120SaveSaveChocolat Klaus (1903) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 860 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2507 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4793 x 6691 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4793 x 6691 px | 300 dpi | 183.54 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadChocolat Klaus (1903) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More