Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105162SaveSaveChaussures Perrouin frères, Nantes: La grande marque française (1909) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 864 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2519 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4600 x 6392 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4600 x 6392 px | 300 dpi | 168.29 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadChaussures Perrouin frères, Nantes: La grande marque française (1909) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More