MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105172SaveSaveCelebrities holding packages of a product, remixed from artworks by Leonetto CappielloMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1612 x 907 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1612 x 907 px | 300 dpi | 8.4 MBSaveDownloadCelebrities holding packages of a product, remixed from artworks by Leonetto CappielloMore