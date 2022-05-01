Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105175SaveSaveCelebrities holding packages of the product (1901) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 890 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1612 x 1195 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1612 x 1195 px | 300 dpi | 11.07 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadCelebrities holding packages of the product (1901) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More