Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105193SaveSaveCelebrations of the international student congress, Bordeaux (1907) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 863 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2518 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4575 x 6360 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4575 x 6360 px | 300 dpi | 166.53 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadCelebrations of the international student congress, Bordeaux (1907) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More