Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105207SaveSaveWoman dancing in a gray dress, remixed from artworks by Leonetto CappielloMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4342 x 6079 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4342 x 6079 px | 300 dpi | 151.07 MBSaveDownloadWoman dancing in a gray dress, remixed from artworks by Leonetto CappielloMore