Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105243SaveSaveSave your money to get the best results (ca.1920) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Bibliothèque Municipale de Lyon. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 825 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1031 x 1500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1031 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 8.89 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadSave your money to get the best results (ca.1920) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Bibliothèque Municipale de Lyon. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More