Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105262SaveSaveOdette Dulac (1903) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 872 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1217 x 1674 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1217 x 1674 px | 300 dpi | 11.69 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadOdette Dulac (1903) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More