Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3105676SaveSaveEnvironment awareness template vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 74.87 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2070 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 2958 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Asap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontSaveDownloadEnvironment awareness template vector setMore