ExtraPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3106606SaveSaveVarious digital marketing templates psd business poster setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 463.44 MBSmall JPEG 854 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2490 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSaveDownloadVarious digital marketing templates psd business poster setMore