ExtraPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3106610SaveSaveDigital marketing business template psd on targeting topic for social media postMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 71.81 MBInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 71.81 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSaveDownloadDigital marketing business template psd on targeting topic for social media postMore