audiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3106631SaveSaveVarious digital marketing templates psd business social media post setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 312.62 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSaveDownloadVarious digital marketing templates psd business social media post setMore