Chim Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3107250SaveSaveHand holding transparent smartphone psd with neon light effect backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3337 x 3337 px | 300 dpi | 131.28 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3337 x 3337 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadHand holding transparent smartphone psd with neon light effect backgroundMore