Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3107966SaveSaveLe Moulin de la Galette (1854–1907) painting in high resolution by Henry Somm. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 902 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1073 x 1428 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1073 x 1428 px | 300 dpi | 8.8 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadLe Moulin de la Galette (1854–1907) painting in high resolution by Henry Somm. Original from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More