Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3107974SaveSaveElegant with a red skirt (ca. 1890–1900) painting in high resolution by Henry Somm. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 862 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2514 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3589 x 4997 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3589 x 4997 px | 300 dpi | 102.66 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadElegant with a red skirt (ca. 1890–1900) painting in high resolution by Henry Somm. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More