The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108334SaveSaveStill Life with Flowers, a Snail and Insects (1589) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3200 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3200 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 73.28 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadStill Life with Flowers, a Snail and Insects (1589) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More