Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108604SaveSaveDragonfly (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 934 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2725 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4038 x 3144 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4038 x 3144 px | 300 dpi | 72.68 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadDragonfly (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More