Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109977SaveSaveInspirational quote banner template vector with happy sporty girl backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.13 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.13 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadInspirational quote banner template vector with happy sporty girl backgroundMore