Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109978SaveSaveInspirational quote banner template psd with happy sporty girl backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDTwitter Header PSD 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi | 6.04 MBEmail Header PSD 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi | 6.04 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadInspirational quote banner template psd with happy sporty girl backgroundMore