Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3110152SaveSaveFive Fish, Including Carp (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 849 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2476 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4112 x 2909 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4112 x 2909 px | 300 dpi | 68.48 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadFive Fish, Including Carp (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More