Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3110619SaveSaveTwo Herons with a Sunflower (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3956 x 3165 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3956 x 3165 px | 300 dpi | 71.68 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadTwo Herons with a Sunflower (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More