Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3110621SaveSaveBarnacle Goose with Shrikes and Other Birds (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2499 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4084 x 2916 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4084 x 2916 px | 300 dpi | 68.18 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadBarnacle Goose with Shrikes and Other Birds (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More