TeddyFreeEditorial use onlyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3111842SaveSaveTemperature screening during COVID-19 situation. BANGKOK, THAILAND, 16 APRIL 2021MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFF Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi TIFF 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 137.36 MB SaveDownloadTemperature screening during COVID-19 situation. BANGKOK, THAILAND, 16 APRIL 2021More