AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3112025SaveSaveSecurity technology template vector set for social media post compatible with AIMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 197.98 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadSecurity technology template vector set for social media post compatible with AIMore