AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3112031SaveSaveSecure access technology template vector with face recognition scanMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 10.54 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadSecure access technology template vector with face recognition scanMore