SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3112403SaveSaveHealth insurance template vector for social media with editable textMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 40.92 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 40.92 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSaveDownloadHealth insurance template vector for social media with editable textMore