Public Domain
Mantis and Mayfly with an Imaginary Insect (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from…

Mantis and Mayfly with an Imaginary Insect (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

