TechiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3114284SaveSaveTechnology business innovation background psd with finger tapping virtual screen remixed mediaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3043 x 3043 px | 300 dpi | 132.06 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3043 x 3043 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadTechnology business innovation background psd with finger tapping virtual screen remixed mediaMore