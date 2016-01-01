TechiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3114444SaveSaveRobotic technology presentation template vector AI futuristic innovationMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 67.24 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadRobotic technology presentation template vector AI futuristic innovationMore