TechiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3114470SaveSaveTechnology business innovation template psd futuristic presentation collectionMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 175.77 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadTechnology business innovation template psd futuristic presentation collectionMore