HeinPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3114857SaveSaveDigital technology background vector with hexagon frame in blue toneMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 20.38 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadDigital technology background vector with hexagon frame in blue toneMore