Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3117221SaveSaveEducational social media template vector girl playing a piano backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 52.55 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 52.55 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadEducational social media template vector girl playing a piano backgroundMore