Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3117237SaveSaveInspiring educational banner template psd with girl in superhero costume backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDTwitter Header PSD 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi | 5.58 MBEmail Header PSD 1500 x 500 px | 300 dpi | 5.58 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadInspiring educational banner template psd with girl in superhero costume backgroundMore