Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3117342SaveSaveInspiring educational banner template vector with girl in superhero costume backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorEPS | 53.51 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadInspiring educational banner template vector with girl in superhero costume backgroundMore