Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3117363SaveSaveInspiring educational banner template psd with girl in superhero costume backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 15.61 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 15.61 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadInspiring educational banner template psd with girl in superhero costume backgroundMore