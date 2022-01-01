WitPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3118532SaveSaveBiometrics security technology template psd with fingerprint scanMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.91 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.91 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadBiometrics security technology template psd with fingerprint scanMore